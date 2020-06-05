Biden Has 'Deplorables' Moment; Says '10 to 15 Percent' Of Americans 'Not Very Good People'

Former VP Joe Biden had a 'basket of deplorables' moment on Thursday, when he suggested that "probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there" are "just not very good people."

"The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come out," Biden said during a discussion moderated by actor Don Cheadle - who failed to ask him why he thinks black Trump supporters 'ain't black.'

"Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that," Biden added. "There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people — bring them together. Bring them together."

Joe Biden says that about "10 to 15 Percent" of Americans are "not very good people." pic.twitter.com/xwd1W6tLrr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2020

It was unclear whether Biden was referring to Trump voters, or young Democrats rioting across the country following the death of George Floyd - a Black man who died after white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge - upgraded from third degree murder as a spate of looting, vandalism, shootings and arson has gripped the nation in response to Floyd's death.

Biden repeated himself several times during the discussion, saying that he doesn't know what it's like to be discriminated against because of his race, but that his childhood stutter helped him understand "what it's like to be humiliated."

"I’m a white man," Biden said. "I think I understand but I can’t feel it. I feel it but I don’t know what it’s like to be a black man walking down the street and be accosted, or to be arrested or, God forbid, something worse."

Biden also made sure everyone knew, three times, that 'the act of protesting should never overshadow the reason for the protest.'

Despite the assistance of notes, Joe Biden repeats himself 3 times in less than 1 minutehttps://t.co/6S02V7yp2h pic.twitter.com/kTfYrUAdtZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2020

The debates are going to be fun, if Biden makes it that far.