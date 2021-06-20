10 Recent Examples Of Biden Blowing Up At Reporters: "The Rage Is Back"

Joe Biden wants reporters to stick to asking him about more simple matters like ice cream flavors. His last Wednesday "What the Hell?!" blow-up in Geneva in response to a pointed series of questions from CNN's Kaitlan Collins was but the latest in a recent history of his snapping at the press, which often involves him singling out and going after journalists personally. "What in the hell, what do you do all the time?" he shouted back at Collins while defiantly pointing his finger. He ended by telling the correspondent she's in the "wrong business".

Fox News noted this weekend following his attempted apology over the incident that "While Biden often praises journalists as highly intelligent – he did so again this week – he is known for lashing out at questioners on topics he doesn't like, notably his scandal-ridden son Hunter Biden."

Previously on the campaign trail last year he had a series of contentious and combative interactions with random citizens attending his campaign rallies and press events, the infamous "lying dog-faced pony soldier" moment being foremost among them.

It was during the campaign last year especially that he was seen multiple times berating supporters when the questions and conversation didn't go his way (recall too his "you're a damn liar" moment wherein he bizarrely challenged a heavy-set man to push-ups: "look fat, here's the deal...").

While the above mentioned exchanges are perhaps more well known, Fox News over the weekend took a trip down recent memory lane, putting together clips which feature Biden specifically telling reporters off, awkward moments wherein the president often gets personal and proceeds to directly belittle them... here's 10 such instances.

1) "Right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask..." he shot back in response to a question about the NY Post revelations on Hunter.

I asked Joe Biden: What is your response to the NYPost story about your son, sir?



He called it a "smear campaign" and then went after me. "I know you'd ask it. I have no response, it's another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."

2) A reporter offended Biden for merely doing journalism:

"Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?"

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn't answer.



"Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?" he said.

3) Biden gets visibly angry anytime he's asked Ukraine questions in general, particularly related to his scandal-laden son Hunter...

WATCH: Joe Biden explodes when a reporter asks a very simple question:



"How was your role as Vice President in charge of policy in Ukraine and your son's job in Ukraine, how is that not a conflict of interest?"



Biden: "I'm not going to respond to that!"



Biden: "I'm not going to respond to that!"

4) And who can forget the famous "you ain't black" remarks issued to popular African American radio host Charlamagne...

"You've got more questions?" Biden replied. "Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

5) Biden is known to give a terse "C'mon man..." to express his rising anger and frustration when challenged by reporters...

Biden, asked if 100 million vaccines within 100 days is too low of a goal, snaps: "When I announced it you all said it wasn't possible. Gimme a break. C'mon man."

6) Some angry sarcasm in this one directed at a FOX correspondent:

"But only you would ask that. You're a good man, good man. Classy."

Doocy: Mr. Vice President I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report & court filing out of AR that your son Hunter just made you a Grandfather again.



Biden: No that's a private matter I have no comment. But only you would ask that. You're a good man, good man. Classy.

7) It's not just Trump that gets into back-and-forth exchanges over crowd size and political rallies and events...

8) Biden's rage is back (or was it ever gone? maybe just in between bouts of sleepiness...), as was on clear display during the tail-end press conference at the Geneva summit with Putin last week.

If only he had simply kept walking off-stage, but his temper got him first...

"Biden was so filled with rage, he even had that nasty, bony finger out, pointing it, while demeaning her..." - Sophie O'Hara

https://t.co/VnzjDoQ6y4 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) June 17, 2021

9) While the initial "What the Hell!" incident with CNN's Kaitlan Collins went viral, what's lesser known is that he again took a nasty swipe at the press pool during his attempted "apology" as be boarded Air Force One later that day...

But then he added another zinger at a reporter who essentially repeated Collins' question...

10) It was a mere one month ago that Biden "jokingly" threatened to run over a journalist with a car who dared asked a question he was uncomfortable answering...

REPORTER: Mr. President can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it's so important?



BIDEN: No you can't... not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it... I'm only teasing.

As many have pointed out, the President of the United States wants the press to stick to banal questions about what ice cream flavors he likes. And too often the compliant mainstream networks are only too happy to play along:

"Mr. President, what did you order?" was the first question shouted by a reporter as Biden licked a cone at Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland, Ohio. "Chocolate chocolate chip," the commander in chief replied, to oohs and aahs from the fawning press pack.