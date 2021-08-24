Biden Job Approval Craters To 41% After Afghanistan Quagmire

As US-friendly Afghans are slaughtered in the streets of Kabul thanks to President Joe Biden's horribly botched military withdrawal which allowed a lightning-fast Taliban takeover, the 46th US president's approval numbers are plummeting.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll, Biden's overall approval rating now stands at 41%, vs. 55% who disapprove - a massive drop considering his approval rating had been largely above 50% until last week. The drop was led by independents, only 32% of whom say Biden is doing a satisfactory job, while 87% of Democrats still back their president.

Meanwhile, 75% of those polled believe the Taliban-led Afghanistan will become a haven for terrorists who will target the United States.

Broken down by crisis, half of those polled approve of Biden's handling of the pandemic, 39% approve of his handling of the economy, and just 26% felt the Afghanistan withdrawal was well handled.

It's not just USA Today either. An average of seven major polls from RealClear Politics found Biden's approval rating at 46.6% - sharply plummeting amid the Afghanistan quagmire following a steady decline since the beginning of the year.

"Today, President Biden's overall approval has taken a turn for the worse due to his awful job performance rating on Afghanistan," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. "His approval on immigration and the economy are also upside down. The only issue keeping him remotely in the game is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he is barely at 50%."

Biden's decision to pull out troops was backed by most Americans, 53%-38%. But almost two-thirds, 62%, disapproved of the way his administration has handled that withdrawal. "He basically handed the Taliban all these weapons, and he's inspired a resurgent ISIS now," said Aubrey Schlumbrecht, 51, of Lakewood, Colorado, who was among those polled. "He is not even taking any responsibility. He says he owns it, but he's blaming other people and he's blaming the Afghan people themselves." -USA Today

Even liberal FiveThirtyEight, which doesn't include the USA Today/Suffolk University poll has Biden clocking in at a 48.4% approval rating.

At this rate, Biden's approval may even fall below the largely Dem-oversampled polls that delivered Donald Trump's dismal approval ratings.

"There were objectives in the very beginning that were probably good objectives," said 46-year-old Leif Hassell, a Democrat from Little Rock, Arkansas who was surveyed by USA Today/Suffolk. "But we spent a long time there and used a lot of treasure and a lot of American lives. There was no clear goal, and there's been no clear benefit from it."

As far as which president deserves more blame for the Afghanistan quagmire, just 7% picked Biden, 15% cited Obama, and nearly two-thirds blame George W. Bush, who ordered the 2001 invasion.

Afghans gathered outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (STR/AP)

"He's the one that had the big push into Afghanistan," said 27-year-old Ryan Haugh of Camphill, PA. "After 9/11, I think there was very few Americans that were against war at that point because of what happened with the World Trade (Center) and the Pentagon. But I think some of the reasons that we were there were the wrong reasons. And then, ultimately, if you look at the end goal, or the end game, where we're at now, it's kind of just like it was all for nothing."