Biden 'Knowingly Importing COVID-19 At Extreme Rates' As Unvaccinated Illegals Flood Into Country: TX Gov

Texas Governor Greg Abbott slammed the Biden administration on Friday, after the Department of Justice sued the state of Texas over an executive order which restricts the transport of infected illegal immigrants that Biden is releasing into the general population.

As we noted last week, the Biden administration was busted releasing Covid-positive illegal immigrants into a Texas border community, where they were placed into local hotels by a Catholic charity.

"The Biden Administration is knowingly admitting hundreds of thousands of unauthorized migrants, many of whom the federal government knows full well have COVID-19," Abbott said in response to the DOJ suit.

"While the Biden Administration is openly pondering looming shutdowns and mandates on U.S. citizens to control the spread of COVID-19, at the same time the Administration is knowingly worsening the problem by importing COVID-19 at extreme rates," he added.

The lawsuit, filed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland just one day after he threatened Abbott with legal action if he didn't rescind his "dangerous and unlawful" order, asks a federal judge to block Abbott's order. In it, Garland states: "In our constitutional system, a State has no right to regulate the federal government's operation," adding "this restriction on the transportation of noncitizens would severely disrupt federal immigration operations."

As Just The News notes:

The lawsuit was filed after bipartisan members of Congress called on Biden to halt the administration's open border policies, led by Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, whose district includes border communities. It also comes after the border city of Laredo sued the Biden administration in July, hoping to halt its policy of transferring into the city several hundred people a day who have illegally entered the U.S. through the Texas Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio sectors.

Abbott hit back, saying: "The Biden Administration has created a constitutional crisis between the federal government and the State of Texas," adding "This stems from the Biden Administration's refusal to enforce immigration laws and allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to enter our country. President Biden has a duty and a responsibility to protect and uphold our nation's sovereignty, yet he has long-since abdicated his authority to do so."

"As the Governor of Texas, I have a responsibility to protect the people of Texas — a responsibility that grows more urgent by the day while the Biden Administration sits on the sidelines. I have the authority, and duty, under the constitutions of the United States and of Texas to protect Texans and our nation. I also have the authority under long-established emergency response laws to control the movement of people to better contain the spread of a disaster, such as those known to have COVID-19. My duty remains to the people of Texas, and I have no intention of abdicating that."

According to Abbott, the Biden administration needs to "stop admitting migrants who are not authorized by Congress to be admitted," which would "substantially reduce the importation of COVID-19 while also fulfilling the federal government's role to faithfully execute the laws of the United States."

"It is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border," Abbott continued. "It would be of some solace if the federal government were conducting appropriate COVID-19 testing and other mitigation strategies, but to the contrary, we hear too many reports of the federal government recklessly failing to do so and instead admitting into the United States — and Texas — migrants from over 150 countries, many of whom are testing positive for COVID-19."

"In short, the Biden Administration is jeopardizing the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law. And it's not just Texans; these irresponsible policies and actions by the Biden Administration are endangering the lives of many Americans as well as the unlawful immigrants themselves."