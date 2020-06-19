Biden Leads Trump In "Phony" Fox News Poll That Oversamples Dems

Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 12 points nationwide, according to a Fox News poll that oversampled Democrats, black voters, and has margins of error as high as 8.5% for certain subgroups.

Conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research (headed by former Bush-Cheney strategist Daron Shaw), the poll found support for Biden at 50%, while Trump garnered just 38%, a gap of 12 points.

The survey of 1,343 registered voters included an oversample of 252 black voters. Democrats were oversampled 46% vs. 40% Republicans. Of those, 40% said they were 'solid' Democrats vs. just 33% of Republicans who said the same.

56% of voters polled disapprove of the way Trump has handled the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd - a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. 60% of those polled approve of the protests in general.

Of black voters sampled, just 8% said Trump "respects racial minorities" vs. 79% for Biden. Overall, 35% of all sampled voters said the same for Trump vs. 53% for Biden - who thinks Juneteenth marks the "first literal massacre of black Wall St."

What the....LOL!!!!! Juneteenth, according to the Joe, is the first literal massacre of black Wall Street. Why celebrate that? pic.twitter.com/HSoTCBeEiM — GreekFire23 (@GreekFire23) June 19, 2020

Trump slammed the poll on Friday, tweeting ".@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible!"