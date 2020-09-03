Biden Meets With Antisemitic, Farrakhan-Loving Father Of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake Sr. - the father of a Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot four times by police in Kenosha, WI while violating a restraining order for felony sexual assault - is a giant antisemite, anti-Christian, and loves Islamic hate-preacher Louis Farrakhan.

And if you're Joe Biden looking to pander to 'woke' Democrats, you meet with said antisemite on Thursday in a bid to score political points over the now-paralyzed Blake Jr., whose shooting sparked violent riots in Kenosha and added gasoline to anti-police protests sweeping the country.

Blake Sr., a frequent CNN guest and presence at Black Lives Matter protests since the shooting, has a history of making bigoted comments over social media - which Biden apparently doesn't mind. He's also a 'very interesting' person.

Clearly a thinking man - who really hates Jews.

Via Breitbart:

Other posts frequently use racist terms against white people, such as “crackers” and others. There are also posts promoting Louis Farrakhan, the racist, antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam, and denigrating Christianity as a way to fool black people. -Breitbart

We can only imagine what he and Biden will discuss.