Biden To Name COVID-19 Task Force Monday - Here's His Plan

While the Biden campaign has declined to discuss potential Cabinet posts after the MSM declared him the projected winner of the 2020 election, Joe Biden is planning to announce the creation of a 12-member coronavirus task force, according to Axios.

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on Jan. 20, 2021," Biden said during a Saturday night speech.

According to the report, "By announcing a COVID task force even before unveiling his senior White House staff or a single cabinet appointment, Biden is signaling that addressing the coronavirus will be the immediate priority for his transition, and then his potential administration."

The task force will be led by three co-chairs: former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale University. -Axios

"We have to function as one nation. That means having a national plan," said Murthy, former surgeon general.

Several members of the task force have been advising Biden during his bid for presidency - adopting health protocols for the Biden campaign while also discussing public policy challenges.

Biden's plan: According to NPR, "Biden's plan calls for empowering scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help set national, evidence-based guidance to stop outbreaks as well as making significant investments in vaccine distribution, testing and the creation of a public health workforce to carry out contact tracing and other services."

"What you're going to see is a laser focus on ensuring that people get ... adequate testing and clear information," said Murthy.

So - 'more testing and clear information' - and CDC scientists will now be 'empowered' to dictate national policy.

Ezekiel Emanuel - brother of former Obama Chief of Staff and ex-Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel - has been advising Biden on health policy, and told NPR: "You're going to have rigorous evaluation and constant refinement" of policies and strategies.

Specifics of Biden's plan per NPR:

And with that Biden will wipe out COVID-19, which has apparently killed "230 million thousand Americans".