Biden Picks Longtime Adviser And Obama Ebola Czar As Chief Of Staff

Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser and former Obama admin Ebola 'Czar' Ron Klain to reprise his role as Chief of Staff, according to the Associated Press, which - if Biden is elected - means he'll likely be swamped with pandemic-related challenges amid a divided Congress.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden said in a Wednesday night statement.

Klain, a Harvard Law graduate and former editor of the Harvard Law Review, previously served as Biden's Chief of Staff from 2009-2011, as well as former Vice President Al Gore from 1995-1999 after having worked on the Clinton-Gore campaign in 1992. He was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Byron White in 1987 and 1988, and served as Chief Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee during Clarence Thomas's Supreme Court nomination.

Towards the end of the Clinton presidency and the lead-up to the 2000 election, Al Gore's campaign chairman Tony Coelho forced Klain out after Gore loyalists felt he was too loyal to the Clintons, only to return to the Gore campaign the next year. He eventually served as General Counsel of Gore's Recount Committee during the disputed 2000 election.

Klain was also heavily involved in former Senator John Kerry's failed 2004 bid for president.