Biden Plans 'Fireside Corona Chats' To Snipe At Trump Virus Response

Seizing on the coronavirus national emergency, Joe Biden is now planning to give regular 'shadow briefings' as soon as Monday to undermine President Trump's 'lies and failures' in responding to COVID-19, and offer his own thoughts on how to handle the crisis, according to Politico.

"President Trump stop saying false things, will ya?" Biden said in a Friday preview with reporters, where he rattled off a list of statements made by the POTUS.

Most of Biden’s time was spent lighting up Trump. Biden pointed out that the president said the U.S. is “very close” to making a coronavirus vaccine, but that could be a year away (and Trump confused the coronavirus with Ebola). Biden noted that Trump said two Navy ships are in “tip top shape” and on the way to help, but the Navy said one is in maintenance and the other lacks a medical crew and is being “spruced up,” according to NBC News. The 500 million respirator masks that Trump said the government ordered, Biden noted, could take 18 months to arrive. And he faulted Trump for doing too little to support state and local governments. Politico

In other words, Biden's team is feeding him a list of 'gotchas' to go after Trump leading up to the November election, assuming it happens in November.

"People are worried they are really frightened, when these things don't come through. He just exacerbates their concern. Stop saying false things you think make you sound like a hero and start putting the full weight of the federal government behind finding fast, safe and effective treatments."

Biden made his comments from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he has been holed up for more than a week in adherence with Centers for Disease Control guidelines that urge people to practice social distancing. Immediately after the initial onset of the crisis, Biden also held his fire against the president out of concern it would look too political — an accusation leveled at him anyway by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who said that “Biden will take attention from real updates Americans should know just to score political points.” -Politico

Biden has withdrawn from public following last week's decisive primary victories against Bernie Sanders in Florida, Illinois and Arizona - and says he's been spending time speaking with businesses, governors, health officials and members of Congress.

He says he's been outfitting his house with new-fangled equipment that will 'enable him to livestream events,' as well as have interactive 'tele-press conferences' as well as broadcast interviews with a network television.

In short, Biden has joined the 21st century.

"I would like to get in the position and we're trying to work out so that the headquarters ... to be able to accommodate my directly answering questions in front of a press that's assigned to me," he said, adding "We've hired a professional team to do that now. And excuse the expression that's a little above my pay grade to know how to do that."

Because politicizing a national emergency is what America needs most right now.