As Biden Pledges 'Unity', Michelle Obama Reminds Dems Millions Voted For "Lies, Hate, Chaos"

As millions of Americans tuned in to listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver their post-election "victory" speech, many noticed that there was a certain something missing. With votes still being counted, and President Trump silent except for a string of tweets expressing skepticism in the vote count, Biden and Harris danced on stage, surrounded by their family (including a cleaned-up-and-sober looking Hunter Biden) before delivering a pair of remarks.

The overarching theme, as expressed by Biden and Harris to their supporters, was simple: Americans had chosen "empathy" over "divisiveness". And after narrowly squeaking out a victory despite leaving the Senate in GOP hands, while losing a surprising number of lawmakers down-ballot, Harris and Biden proclaimed that it was "time to heal".

Wearing an all-white pantsuit, Harris described Biden as a "healer" and a "tested and steady hand", adding that "while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last"..."Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

After Harris's brief speech, Biden, black mask on, bounded up to the stage to notably muted applause and offered some conciliatory words: "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight..."I’ve lost a couple times, myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance."

It was, as the Washington Post pointed out, the only time Biden mentioned his rival, who has yet to make a public appearance since election day.

Despite having played a key role in our era of partisan gridlock, Biden offered familiar platitudes about 'bipartisan cooperation', claiming that partisan bickering is "a decision we’ve made" that could and should be reversed during his presidency. "If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate," he said. "I believe that this is part of the mandate given to us from the American people. They want us to cooperate."

He cited the popular Catholic hymn "On Eagles Wings", and said he would "spare no effort, none" to resolve this pandemic.

In response to the speeches, Michelle Obama and "Michelle's husband" Barack Obama released statements praising Biden and Harris, with the former First Lady proclaiming that " “dignity, competence and heart” will return to the White House under the Biden Administration.

Obama ripped President Donald Trump by claiming Barack and Michelle Obama each issued lengthy statements of congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their “historic and decisive” election win amid “hate, chaos and division.” But while 'bipartisanship', 'cooperation' and 'healing' are the new political bywords of the day, the former First Lady must have apparently missed the memo.

In her statement, she specifically called on all those who did play a role in Biden's victory to keep in mind that 70 million of their countrymen instead voted for "supporting lies, hate, chaos and division."

"We see now the reality that we can't take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count - and every single one of us must vote," she said.

"Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one."

"Let's remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division." "We've got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us. But we've also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We'll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error." "We see now the reality that we can't take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot." "So it's up to us to stay engaged and informed, to keep speaking out and marching on. We've got to vote in even greater numbers in the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia—and every state and local election going forward." "We've got to promise each other that our focus in this election won't be an anomaly, but the rule. That's how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It's the only way we'll build a nation worthy of our children." "My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug—and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you."

News from the Biden camp has been pretty slow as the country experienced an almost unprecedented news vacuum, as the world waited on President Trump. Biden's camp has already launched its transition team, and has announced plans to unveil its own alternative coronavirus task force on Monday.

While Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would wait to officially congratulate Biden, calls poured in from several world leaders, and the handful of remaining #NeverTrump Republicans - Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush- wished Biden well, too.

It was a miraculous turnaround for a candidate who was all but dead in the water this time last year, heading toward what would become a fifth-place finish in New Hampshire, before Michael Bloomberg's flash-in-the-pan primary bid and debate performance, and before the remaining non-Bernie candidates threw their support behind the former Vice President who, remember, will be 78 when he is sworn in on Jan. 20, and has already promised to serve just one term.

It's easy to forget about all that on election night, when despite an unprecedented pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump and his supporters are still walking away with some notable accomplishments, not the least of which being breaking the "blue wave" that the MSM had promised.

However, for any Republicans thinking to themselves right now that the Dems are talking a pretty good game - don't forget that AOC is already making a list of Trump 'collaborators' who will - presumably - never work in Washington again, so long as "the Squad" has their druthers.