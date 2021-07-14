Biden Rails Against Texas For "Making It Easy To Vote & Hard To Cheat" According To Gov Abbott

Authored by Jenny Goldsberry via SaraACarter.com,

Texas Governor Abbott responded to President Biden’s remarks about the newest election bill in Texas in a video statement Tuesday.

Biden has a pattern of spreading misinformation & he's at it again today.



The #txlege is passing a law that EXPANDS early voting hours & prevents mail-in ballot fraud.



Texas is making it EASIER to vote & harder to cheat. pic.twitter.com/DGTob0obYc — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time the two have clashed, either.

“You might remember, President Biden called me a neanderthal for opening Texas 100 percent and no masks,” Abbott said.

“It turned out he was wrong. After that opening, Texas COVID numbers improved substantially.” It was a response to the Texas governor accusing Biden of “neanderthal thinking” over his handling of the border crisis.

“Now President Biden is calling Texas names again,” Abbott said.

“This time he’s chastising us for making it easy to vote but hard to cheat. And once again, President Biden ignores the facts. The fact is that Texas is passing a law that expands, not reduces the hours of early voting.”

Meanwhile, the president’s home state Delaware “has zero hours of early voting,” Abbott said.