Biden Says Democrats May Need To Hold Virtual Convention

Joe Biden says that the Democratic National Convention may need to be held virtually.

In a Friday interview with ABC's "This Week," the 2020 Democratic frontrunner said that the convention is "necessary," but may not be feasible as it would require bringing thousands of people together in one location during a pandemic, according to The Hill.

"Well, we’re gonna have to do a convention," said Biden. "We may have to do a virtual convention. I know I think we should be thinking about that right now."

"What we do between now and then is gonna dictate a lot of that as well," he added.

BREAKING: Joe Biden tells @GStephanopoulos that Democrats "may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary."



The convention was rescheduled for August. https://t.co/OBWRrasROt pic.twitter.com/4WNgvp824n — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 5, 2020

Biden, dispensing well-worn advice, has encouraged DNC decision makers to "follow the science" and "listen to the experts."

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that its national convention would be delayed by a month until August because of the coronavirus crisis. The convention was originally scheduled to start July 13 but will now commence on Aug. 17. A source close to the Biden campaign told The Hill last week that the former vice president had advocated for the convention to be delayed with the same format. The convention committee said on Thursday that it was trying to figure out the “most appropriate structure for this historic event.” Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention is scheduled to occur Aug. 24 to 27 in Charlotte, N.C. -The Hill

Biden also repeated advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert in infectious diseases, when he said that what the country needs "most of all" is a vaccine - but that in the meantime "we have to take all the efforts we can to make sure we prevent the spread."

He also suggested that we would need "at least two more iterations" of coronavirus stimulus.