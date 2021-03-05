Biden Says He'll Agree To Curb War Powers Amid Bipartisan Anger Over Syria Strikes

The White House announced Friday that President Biden intends to attempt to reign in the ability of US Presidents to launch new 'open-ended' foreign wars by working with Congress in repealing war authorizations which have given the executive immense unilateral power since 9/11. However, it's clearly in reality an attempt at after-the-fact PR damage control.

Politico cited a statement it received from press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the admin will "ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars."

Ironically, the announcement comes just a week after Biden ordered airstrikes on eastern Syria on the night of Feb.25, which cited some of the very war authorizations the White House is now claiming to be against. The strikes which were ostensibly in 'retaliation' against Iranian militias were immediately met with deep criticism and suspicion among a sizeable segment of the American population, and outrage in Congress over lack of authorization.

Via AP

The attack on Syria reportedly left multiple militants dead and wounded, with days later multiple news sources saying the commander-in-chief had actually called off a second intended strike at the last moment due to the presence on civilians on the ground.

So while Psaki and the White House are perhaps suddenly noticing the popularity of condemning the forever wars, Americans are rightly worried that Biden's actions in Syria and Iraq will take us back into a renewed regime change war quagmire in Syria (which to a large degree is already a reality given the US military occupation of Syria's Deir Ezzor and Hasakeh).

Indeed Politico confirms that Biden is reacting to immense pushback in Congress, even from within his own party, in the wake of his Syria strikes:

"The olive branch to Capitol Hill marks the first time as president that Biden has publicly endorsed jettisoning resolutions passed by Congress a generation ago that have been used to justify military operations in places few envisioned at the time. The AUMFs include one passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and another passed in the fall of 2002 ahead of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.