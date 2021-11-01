Biden Shows Urgency Of Climate Crisis By Falling Asleep At COP26; MSNBC Admits "Embarrassing" Moment

So much for climate change being humanity's "greatest threat" - as President Joe Biden previously warned military service members just months ago. Here's what he said in June...

"Y’know when I was over in the tank in the Pentagon, and I was first elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats." "This is not a joke. Y’know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was?" "Global warming," Biden said.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Today, Biden was seen dozing off during the opening speeches of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland - an event widely dubbed in the media as humanity's "last best chance" to reign in the "out of control" specter of incoming climate "disaster". So much for that.

The video showing an apparently unenthused and unimpressed US president trying to initially fight sleep before succumbing completely - after which an aide has to come prompt him awake - has gone viral since being shared by The Washington Post's Zach Purser Brown.

The question must be asked: does even the president himself or the administration really believe its own apocalyptic climate alarmist rhetoric? At the very least, the body language says no....

It must have been rather warm in the conference assembly room.

Fox News points out that Biden may have inadvertently "spoke" for the majority:

Former President Trump has long referred to his political rival as "Sleepy Joe" and Monday’s video presumably won’t help make that nickname go away anytime soon. However, many conservatives joked that Biden nodding off during the climate conference was the most relatable thing he’s done as president. The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis responded, "Can you blame him?"

MSNBC on Joe Biden falling asleep during climate change conference:



"These can be embarrassing situations." pic.twitter.com/KRCKLH2mow — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 1, 2021

Indeed as we previously noted, the notion that anything "meaningful" will actually happen at this summit is almost laughable. The developed nations of the world haven't even managed to reach their targets from the last major global climate conclave back in 2015, when the Paris Accords were signed.

Surprisingly, even MSNBC noted the "embarrassing situation". The network's correspondent said in a segment covering the moment Biden was caught dozing:

"Cameras are all around and the camera caught President Biden who turns 79 later this month with his eyes closed for a period of time. These can be embarrassing situations - you have the contrast of leaders including President Biden calling for the urgency of these issues of addressing climate, and a moment like that in an session can be a political obstacle."

Biden was not alone in his sleepiness...