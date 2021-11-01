"Very Green" - Biden's Gas-Guzzling 85-Car-Motorcade Raises Climate-Crazed Eyebrows In Vatican Visit

President Biden arrived at a climate summit in Glasgow on Sunday, but before that, the president cruised around Rome in an 85-vehicle gas-guzzling motorcade - drawing strong criticism on Twitter about liberal hypocrisy.

On Friday, Biden was on his way to meet Pope Francis, traveling in an 85-car motorcade, when WaPo's Chico Harlan captured that massive fleet of vehicles involving multiple gas-guzzling limos, SUVs, and a line of vans.

Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng. pic.twitter.com/fDzAH2ENsk — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) October 29, 2021

The optics of the massive presidential motorcade is not great for Biden who routinely says "decarbonize this" and decarbonize that." The motorcade highlights America's Marie Antoinette political class where they seemingly don't care about their carbon footprint but want everyone to reduce theirs.

Biden routinely says fossil fuels cause a "climate crisis," but most people don't realize that his new Cadillac limousine, 'The Beast 2.0,' was ordered by former President Trump and is powered by a 5.0-liter diesel engine.

Here are more pictures of Biden's motorcade, with some vehicles powered by dirty diesel engines. It's unclear how many vehicles were electric plug-ins or hybrids, though it seemed limited.

Ahead of the COP26 climate summit, Biden's entourage of liberals in their fancy fossil fuel-powered limos has already emitted large amounts of carbon emissions, which also includes traveling on Air Force One to Europe and transport planes carrying some of the vehicles overseas. This all comes days before the president unveiled a $1.75 trillion framework for his signature climate and social spending bill. After he reached the Vatican on Friday, the president discussed climate change with Pope Francis. The president has preached before, "we all have that obligation — that obligation to our children and to our grandchildren" to curtail fossil fuel usage.

Many of Biden's critics were quick to call out the liberal hypocrisy.

Biden's contribution to fighting climate change.



- 85-car motorcade in Rome

- His own 244-horsepower car "the Beast"

- Each car generates 10x the normal amount CO2

- 10,000 mile return trip on Air Force One

- 2.2 million pounds of carbon total



They're taking the piss.#Cop26 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 30, 2021

"But remember folks," pundit Darren Grimes tweeted in reaction to the motorcade video. "YOU must stop driving YOUR car. YOU must stop flying abroad. YOU must stop eating meat. YOU must stop using a gas boiler. YOU must immiserate YOUR life in the name of saving the planet."

... and where was Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg to rage on Twitter about Biden's massive motorcade?

Biden's single trip to Europe will likely produce more emissions than the average person will in their lifetime. But it's the working poor who must make sacrifices while the political elites are the masteries of virtue-signaling.