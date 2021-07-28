Biden's Border Patrol Dumping COVID-Positive Illegals In Texas Town Via Local Charity

Police in La Joya, Texas are reporting that illegal immigrants who have tested positive for Covid-19 are being released from federal custody and into the hands of a Catholic charity - which then dumps them in local hotels without notice.

"On July 26, 2021, a La Joya Police Department Officer was waved down by a concern citizen at the Whataburger," according to a Facebook post by the La Joya PD. "The citizen explained to the Officer that she had observed a family group who were not being observant of proper health guidelines. She stated that the family was coughing and sneezing without covering their mouths and were not wearing face masks."

"The Officer approached the family and was told by them that they had been apprehended by Border Patrol days prior and were released because they were sick with Covid-19," the post continues. "It was also learned that the family was housed at the Texas Inn Hotel located at 612 E. Expressway 83 La Joya Tx. 78560, by a charity group. Officers made contact with Hotel management who explained that Catholic Charities of The Rio Grande Valley had booked all the rooms in the hotel to house undocumented immigrants that were detained By Border Patrol. "

In response to the report, a Hidalgo County Judge - Richard F. Cortez, said "I call on federal immigration officials to stop releasing infected migrants into our community and I am further calling on Governor Abbott to return to Hidalgo County the safety tools he took away that would help us slow the spread of this disease..."

A local journalist in the RGV reports that one local politician, the Hidalgo County Judge, has released a statement on this. https://t.co/ABogZuUsca — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 27, 2021

The executive director of the charity confirmed that they are placing illegal migrants infected with COVID into hotels, but that the incident has been "corrected" and a security guard will keep migrants inside the hotel.