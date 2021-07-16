Big Tech "Acting Like Arms Of The Government" - Senator Hawley Warns "It's Scary Stuff"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley warned Thursday that big tech is “acting like arms of the government” after the White House admitted that it is asking Facebook to comply with censoring anyone who posts content it deems to be “misinformation”.

Here’s the backstory:

🚨🚨: Jen Psaki says the Biden administration is actively flagging what they deem "disinformation" about the pandemic to Facebook for censoring.



What could go wrong?? pic.twitter.com/THz85cqi3R — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson discusses the Biden admin teaming up with Facebook to censor “misinformation.” pic.twitter.com/XLyKjgqyTd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2021

If you don't find it deeply disturbing that the White House is "flagging" internet content that they deem "problematic" to their Facebook allies for removal, then you are definitionally an authoritarian. No other information is needed about you to know that. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2021

Appearing on Fox News, Hawley warned “I think it’s really scary to have the federal government of the United States, the White House compiling lists of people, organizations, whatever and going to a private company that by the way is a monopoly – Facebook – and saying you need to censor.”

“I just think that this kind of coordination between big government and the big monopoly corporation, boy that is scary stuff,” Hawley said, adding “It really is censorship.”

Hawley continued, “at this point, you really have to wonder how private of companies they are.”

“I mean, if you are taking direction from the federal government, openly coordinating with the federal government, you have got the government saying we think this speech ought to be censored and Big Tech if they carry out those instructions, I mean, that looks like they are starting to operate as a public utility and there are many people out there who say we ought to just treat them as public utilities,” the Senator urged.

Watch:

The latest development with Facebook comes on the heels of reports that the White House is trying the same thing with Twitter, and planning on working directly with cellphone network providers to ‘fact check’ private SMS messages if they contain “misinformation about vaccines.”

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.