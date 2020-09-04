Bill Clinton Claims Trump Will "Sandbag" Himself Inside White House If He Loses

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Bill Clinton mocked President Trump Wednesday, declaring that the incumbent will lose the election and then sandbag himself within the White House, refusing to leave.

Appearing in an interview with two time election loser Hillary Clinton who proclaimed that Trump will “cheat” and “sneak” to try to win the election, the former President imagined what Trump would do if Biden wins.

Host April Ryan suggested that inauguration Day coverage might consist of a “split-screen” with Biden being sworn in, while on the other screen “the military going in” to forcibly remove Trump from the White House.

“I was just thinking he probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration,” Bubba interjected.

“He’ll be stacking sandbags in front of the White House,” Clinton added.

The pair later argued that while they and the Democrats want people to feel ‘welcome’ in America, even if they politically disagree with them, while Trump “needs you, us, to be unwelcome, to not be part of his America. Because he can’t live without somebody to badmouth.”

“Then he’d have to get up every morning and decide to go to work and figure out what to do. And that’s boring,” Bill Clinton noted.

“All he knows how to do is be a reality TV star and that’s what he’s going to continue to do,” Hillary bitterly chimed in.

Declaring that Trump “is a clear and present danger to our freedoms, our liberties, [and] our unity,” Hillary said people need to vote for Biden as if their “lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

Trump himself took aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday, after she was caught sneaking into a salon earlier in the week.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was “set up” by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Nancy Pelosi says she got “set up” by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

In-person hair salon visits are still not allowed in San Francisco, unless you are a Democratic politician, apparently.