Bill Maher Rips Woke Mentality Now Driving Olympic Games: "Belongs In Stalin’s Russia"

"Young people have to stop flattering themselves that they’re Nostradamus and would have foreseen had they been around back then everything that is unacceptable now," Bill Maher said in his latest commentary on what he's dubbed the "Bummer Games" after the Olympics have gone woke.

He highlighted multiple firings of top Olympic officials over comments that in some instances they made literally decades ago on Friday night's episode of "Real Time". "Why do we allow the people who just want to bitch always win?... This is called a purge. It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia."

How bad does this atmosphere we're living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world? #WokeOlympics pic.twitter.com/P9rJNs6nrs — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 31, 2021

He had introduced the segment by decrying that wokeness exclusively wants dour audiences to meditate always on the "sad things and bad people of the world"...

"Please don’t turn the Olympics into the Oscars," the comedian and liberal commentator said during Friday’s episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher." "Oh, what was that? They did already?" "You know, back in April, when the Oscars aired, I commented in this space that the theme of that evening was 'We dare you to be entertained' — lest your mind waver from thinking about the sad things and bad people in the world," Maher said.

Maher continued: "How bad does this atmosphere we’re living in have to get before the people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world?"

In a particularly glaring instance, the Olympic Games ceremony director was fired for a comedy act that included a Holocaust joke after footage had surfaced from the 1990s. There were a number of other similar firings of officials for things said or done in the far distant past.

In another example, "The creative director of the Olympics, Hiroshi Sasaki, resigned in March after comments he made about a female entertainer’s weight resurfaced," according to The Hill.

"This is yet another example of how the woke invert the very thing that used to make liberals liberals. 'Snitches and bitches.' That’s not being liberal," he continued.

During the segment he further called all the outrage over cultural appropriation "the dumbest thing of all" in the "woke penal code."