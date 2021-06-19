Bill Maher: Woke Liberals Have A Bad Case Of 'Progressophobia'

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

In a must see video, comedian Bill Maher blast wokes who have no sense of massive progress on many liberal and Libertarian fronts.

Bill Maher Maher discusses "progressophobia", a phase coined by psychologist Steven Pinker who calls it “a brain disorder that strikes liberals and makes them incapable of recognizing progress."

“If you think that America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote, and more homophobic than before blow jobs were a felony, you have progressophobia, and should adjust your mask because it is covering your eyes."

"Before 2012, every time gay marriage was put before a state's voters it lost, 35 times in a row. Now it's the law of the land in every state. Even half of Republicans are for it."

"Not that long ago, I knew people who went to prison for growing pot. Today, you can legally smoke it for fun in 43% of the country and I will."

"Even something like bullying, it still happens, but being outwardly cruel to people who are different is no longer acceptable."

"That's progress. and acknowledging progress isn't saying we're done, or we don't need more. And being gloomier doesn't make you a better person."

"In 1958, only 4% of Americans approved of interracial marriage. Now, Gallup does not even bother asking. The last time they did in 2013, 87% approved. An overwhelming number of Americans say they want to live in a multiracial neighborhood."

"That is a sea change from when I was a kid."

"In a country that is 14% black, 18% of the incoming Harvard class is black. And since 2017, white students are not even a majority in our public colleges."

"Yet, there is a recurrent theme on the far left that things have never been worse."

"This is one of the big problems with wokeness. That what you say doesn't have to make sense or jibe with the facts, and a challenge itself is equated with racism."

"Saying white power and privilege is at all all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago with the Tulsa race massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked and Jim Crow went unchallenged? Higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and Willie Mays could not stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with?"

[In a message to Zoomers] "Here's the thing kids. There actually was a world before you got here. We need a third marker [to go along with A.D .and B.C.]. B.Y. Before You.

"Having a warped view of reality leads to policies that are warped. Black only dorms and graduation ceremonies, a growing belief that whiteness is a malady."

"It's certainly not inaccurate to say, we've come a long way baby, not mission accomplished, just a long way."

98% Spot On

It's not the Zoomers or millennials who are the big problem, it's the educators and academia pounding garbage into young kids heads.

To Promote Equality, California Proposes a Ban on Advanced Math Classes

Adversity Scores

Adversity scores are the Latest in Dumbing Down of US Education.

Starting in 2021, the SAT will assign students an ‘Adversity Score’ to Capture Social and Economic Background.

Bill Maher noted a recent Harvard youth poll of those aged between 18 and 29, that 72% of blacks are hopeful about the future but only 46% of whites.

Given what's happening with US education, we should not be surprised.