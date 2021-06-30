Billionaire Funds South Dakota National Guard Deployment To U.S-Mexico Border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Monday that she's sending 50 of her state's National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas and will be paid for by a private donation, according to Axios.

Noem said, "I'm officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border." She said President Biden has forgotten that a secured border is critical to maintaining a sovereign nation. "We shouldn't be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden's border crisis."

The funding for the troop deployment is coming from a "Tennessee billionaire and high-dollar Republicans," Axios said.

Noem spokesperson Ian Fury told Axios the funds are coming from a foundation run by billionaire Willis Johnson. There was no word on the size of the donation or the exact mission the troops would be conducting.

Johnson has spent millions of dollars to bankroll several political campaigns, including former President Trump's reelection campaign.

The eventual deployment of the troops, funded by republicans, could optically tarnish Biden's image when it comes to border security because his administration has been chipping away at law and order on the border.

Other Republicans, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced they would send state law enforcement units to Texas to secure the border to clean up Biden's disastrous border policies that have resulted in absolute chaos.

Texas Gov. Abbott has frequently fought with the Biden administration on border issues.

America is a melting pot of cultures. The most sustainable way to blend the world's people is through a fair and orderly immigration system—something the Biden administration has failed to do.

The chaos on the southern border is terrible optics for Biden as Republicans swarm in with law enforcement and privately funded troops to fix the mess. Certainly, the border will be a huge debate issue in the next presidential election cycle.