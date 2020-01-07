Billionaire Ron Burkle's Son Found Dead In Beverly Hills Home

The 27-year-old son of billionaire tycoon Ron Burkle has been found dead in his Beverly Hills home.

People confirms that Andrew Burkle was confirmed dead on Monday by authorities and will be remembered as a “young man full of life,” his family said in a statement.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. There are no further details at this time.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement that police and fire personnel responded at 7:26 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious man at a residence and determined he was dead.

“Andrew Charles Burkle (DOB: 10/27/93) was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home on Jan. 6,” the coroner's office statement said. "Authorities were called and Burkle was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:31 hours. An examination is pending.”

The death investigation was referred to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, according to the police statement.

Andrew Burkle’s biography on the entertainment industry database website IMDb identified him as a producer and actor with several credits. The 27-year-old producer is survived by father Ron, mother Janet Duitson, sister Carrie Harr and brother John Burkle.

His father, Ron Burkle - a co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies and a co-owner of the Penguins hockey team - had raised millions for the Clintons over the years, but notably stayed away from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign during the last election run (instead hosting a fundraiser for one of her potential Republican opponents).

Additionally Ron Burkle was a "friend" of Jeffrey Epstein with flight logs showing the billionaire a frequent flyer to Epstein's island on the so-called Lolita Express.

People reports that Andrew’s sudden death comes after he spent Christmas with family.