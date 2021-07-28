'Bipartisan' Coalition Reach Agreement On $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

A 'bipartisan' group of Senators on Wednesday have finally reached a deal on a $1.2 trillion "hard" infrastructure package, following 'weeks of long nights and endless Zoom calls,' according to Axios.

"We now have an agreement on the major issues," said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), lead GOP negotiator for a group of Republicans which includes Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) - not exactly the MAGA majority of the party.

While Axios suggests it will likely be 'days' before the group finishes writing the bill, Portman says he expects to have the text hammered out by Wednesday night.

In response, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Wednesday that the Senate could vote as early as Wednesday night to advance the proposal - the second time they'll have done so on this procedural measure. Schumer added that he's prepared to keep the Senate in session over the weekend.

"It's time for everyone to get to yes," he said on Monday.

According to the report, "The deal is expected to cost $1.2 trillion over eight years, or $974 billion over five years, and offers more than $579 billion in new spending."

More via Axios: