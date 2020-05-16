Bizarre EU-Funded Comic Book Predicted Pandemic, With Globalists As Saviours

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A strange comic book that was commissioned for publication by the European Union in 2012 eerily predicted almost exactly what has unfolded with the Covid-19 global pandemic. However, in this propaganda laced presentation of the outbreak, unelected globalist bureaucrats save the planet.

The comic book, titled ‘Infected’, was a production of the European Commission’s international cooperation and development arm. It was not intended for widespread public consumption, but instead to be distributed inside EU institutions. Only a few hundred of the comic books were made.

The EU’s description of the strange publication states that “While the story may be fictional, it is nevertheless intertwined with some factual information.”

The graphic novel depicts scientists inside a lab in China experimenting with deadly pathogens:

A wannabe hero time travels from the future, alerting authorities to the coming pandemic, and presents an antidote, before quickly becoming the target of opportunists who want to steal the cure and sell it to drug companies:

The story features the transmission of a novel virus from animals to humans in a crowded wet market:

“Indeed, imagine if you were infected in this market by a new contagious agent.” says the UN’s chief advisor on contagious diseases, adding “You probably wouldn’t even realise it until the end of the incubation period.”

The publication suggests that air travel would exacerbate the spread of the disease, with the character adding that “You’d have headed back to Europe, the US, Latin America, or Australia as planned via an international airport.”

The cartoon depicts the failure of a global health organisation to act quickly enough to stop a pandemic:

It also predicts draconian safety measures, including social distancing, which make everyday life “totally unbearable”:

The piece concludes with an EU Parliament hearing, in which Brussels pushes for more integrated European cooperation on global health matters, mirroring a real life initiative known as ‘One health’.

The globalists are lauded for helping develop and distribute a vaccine to the world:

Was this predictive programming or just a bizarre coincidence?

In 2020, in reality, the EU has pandered to China, and bowed to censorship regarding the virus outbreak.

The EU has also been heavily criticised by member states and insiders for monumental failings owing to internal bureaucracy. The EU’s science chief even resigned due to the inept coronavirus response from the institution.

In the Eurocrats’ own fiction, globalism saves the planet. In reality, it ends in mass death and global tyranny.