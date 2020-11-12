Black Lives Matter Leader Demands Biden Follow BLM Agenda

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors has demanded a meeting with Joe Biden, asserting that if Biden is elected president he must ‘prioritize’ the BLM agenda.

“Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome. In short, Black people won this election,” wrote Cullors, despite the fact that BLM didn’t explicitly endorse any candidate.

Demanding a meeting with Biden to “discuss the expectations that we have for your administration and the commitments that must be made to Black people,” Cullors made it clear that BLM wouldn’t take no for an answer when it comes to giving them influence within a Biden administration.

“We want something for our vote,” wrote Cullors, adding, “We want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized.”

Claiming that the United States was built on the “subjugation” of black people, the far-left activist demanded a “well-thought out, community-driven, fully resourced agenda that addresses the particular challenges faced by Black people.”

Only after they noticed it had started to hurt them in the polls did the Democratic Party denounce BLM-orchestrated rioting and looting that had been tearing U.S. cities apart for months in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

As has been pointed out many times before, BLM’s agenda isn’t merely “justice” for black people, it’s the systematic destruction of capitalism and the western way of life.

Cullors herself has repeatedly cited her inspiration as none other than Assata Shakur, a convicted cop killer who is on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’ list.

She was also the protégé of communist-supporting domestic terrorist Eric Mann.

If Biden does take the White House and cave to the Black Lives Matter agenda, he will be sacrificing America in the process.

