BLM Co-Founder Admits: "Our Goal Is To Get Trump Out"

While massive protests continue to rage across the country (and beyond) in the name of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted during a Friday night interview with CNN that "our goal is to get Trump out."

Cullors, who described BLM organizers in 2015 as "trained Marxists," compared Trump to Hitler after refusing to meet with him, and referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the Gestapo, told CNN's Jake Tapper (via Breitbart's Josh Caplan):

JAKE TAPPER: I’ve heard a lot of criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden from civil rights activists. The election, obviously, will be a choice. How do you think Biden matches up compared to President Trump when it comes to these issues that are important to you? PATRISSE CULLORS: Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out. While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.

In 2015, Cullors said that BLM would take "any opportunity we have to shut down a Republican convention."

Was Tucker Carlson right when he said (and was punished with an advertiser walkout from the 'cancel' crew at Sleeping Giants) that Black Lives Matter is now a political party.