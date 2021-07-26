BLM Group Demands White Parents 'Pledge' Not To Send Their Kids To Ivy League Schools So Black Students Can Attend Instead

A Texas Black Lives Matter group called Dallas Justice Now (DJN) has sent a letter to white Democrats in two wealthy Texas neighborhoods demanding that white parents pledge not to let their kids attend Ivy League schools so that black students can attend instead.

"We are writing to you because we understand you are white and live within the Highland Park Independent School District and thus benefit from enormous privileges taken at the expense of communities of color," the letter begins.

"You live in the whitest and wealthiest neighborhood in Dallas. Whether you know it or not, you earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color. However, it is also our understanding that you are a Democrat and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement which makes you one of our white allies and puts you in a position to help correct these cruel injustices. We need you to step up and back up your words with action and truly sacrifice to make our segregated city more just."

"We are asking you to pledge that your children will not apply or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School."

For those without children under the age of 18, the letter asks white Democrats to "hold your white privileged friends, family, and neighbors with children to this standard," as "These schools have afforded white families privilege for generations."

According to the Daily Mail, DJN appears to have been recently organized.

DJN said in a press release it has sent the pledge out to the '95 percent white Highland Park and University Park neighborhoods'. Data from the US Census Bureau shows 88 percent of residents in University Park are white, with just 1.5 percent of people being black or African American. In Highland Park, 91 percent are white and less than 1 percent black or African American. Both areas are among the richest in the state, with residents enjoying a median household income above $200,000 and Highland Park ranking in the 10 wealthiest communities in America back in 2018. The average house price stood at $1.3 million in University Park and $1.5 million in Highland Park between 2015 and 2019, with some mansions along the iconic Beverly Drive currently on the market for $10 million.

The group has threatened on their website to publicly doxx white people who haven't signed the pledge.

"Many wealthy white folks including those who live in the 95% white Park Cities think they are allies because they put up a Black Lives Matter sign or parade black people like animals at their charity galas that somehow they aren't part of the problem," DJN spokeswoman and founder, Michele Washington, told Dallas City Wire.

"Since their creation, top educational institutions have been vehicles for the perpetuation of white supremacy," she added. "Ivy League and other Top 50 Schools provide the best vehicles for upward mobility, particularly for marginalized communities. Yet, a vast majority of the spots at these institutions are taken by wealthy white folks."

