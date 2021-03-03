Daytona Beach International Airport Cleared Of 'Potential Bomb Threat'

Update ( 1119 ET): Law enforcement has cleared Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) from a "potential threat" according to local law enforcement. The airport will soon begin normal operations.

Minutes ago, DAB tweeted:

"The airport terminal has been swept and cleared and is open. Passengers should check with their airlines regarding flight schedules."

Great news - no bombs were found.

Local police conduct a thorough sweep of Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) in Florida after all terminals were evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning. It was also reported that incoming flights had been diverted, and departing flights have been grounded, according to Click Orlando.

"Alert: due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on the scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info," DAB tweeted.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies are at DAB "in response to a bomb threat."

News 6 WKMG's Molly Reed tweeted a picture of the road around DAB locked down.

Spectrum News 13's Nicole Griffin said, "Entrances to Daytona Beach International airport closed down due to bomb threat. VCSO tells me bomb-sniffing dogs are inside."