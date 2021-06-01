'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Slammed For 'Extreme Avoidance Of Human Crisis' As Apprehensions Hit Two-Decade High

Two Republican lawmakers have slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to personally survey the crisis at the southern border, shirking her duty as President Biden's 'border czar' - a role she was given in March and has by all outward appearances, abandoned.

Kamala Harris, milk carton via Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

In a Monday statement, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Harris' "avoidance" of the border as "getting extreme," according to Florida Politics.

"Flying over the border at 35,000 feet doesn’t count as a visit. Now, 123 days since taking office, it’s shocking to see the lengths to which President Biden and Vice President Harris will go to avoid seeing the border crisis for themselves. Apprehensions at the border rose above 178,000 in April alone, nearly 6,000 a day. This is about the safety of American families. We must secure the border now," urged Scott.

"While I welcome cooperation with Guatemala and Mexico," the statement continues, "Biden and Harris have still not acknowledged the humanitarian and national security chaos their policies have created here in America. They still refuse to actually go to the U.S. southern border, hear from our brave Customs and Border Protection agents and see the U.S. side of this crisis that their failed amnesty and open borders policies have created. It’s time for Harris and Biden to get down to the U.S. border and provide answers to the American people."

Meanwhile, Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) has invited Harris to visit New Mexico to witness current immigration conditions, according to the Las Cruces Sun News.

In a letter to the vice president May 24, the congresswoman also asked to accompany Harris on her upcoming trip to Mexico and Guatemala. Herrell, whose congressional district includes nearly 180 miles of the U.S. border with Mexico, called the current border situation a “crisis” in her letter and urged Harris to take a trip to southern New Mexico to get an on-the-ground perspective from borderland residents who Herrell said “continue to fear violence and property damage along the border.” Harris has not made a trip to the border since President Joe Biden picked her to oversee the task of stemming migration and working to address the conditions in Central America which cause it.

"This crisis can only be solved with bipartisan input and perspective from those who represent areas along the southern border," Herrell's letter continues.

Herrell has introduced legislation in the House which would retain Title 42 of the US Code - which has been used to quickly expel illegal immigrants and asylum seekers due to the COVID-19 pandemic - a law the Biden administration has thus far retained. She also slammed the decision to halt construction on the southern US border wall, and urged the administration to restart construction in earnest.

"The most effective way to stop illegal immigration is to ensure consequences for those who break our laws or exploit our asylum system," wrote Harrell.

The criticism of Harris comes as over 178,000 migrants were stopped at the southern border in April - the highest one-month total in over two decades according to KATC.

