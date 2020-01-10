DHS Warns Female Suicide Bomber 'Of Middle Eastern Descent' Being Smuggled Into The US Within Days

The US border patrol is on alert for a possible suicide bomber heading north toward the US-Mexico border, according to Breitbart, which obtained a copy of an internal memo issued by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"On January 8, 2020, Yuma Sector (YUM) Operations Center (OPCEN) received information from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regarding a Guatemalan National [name redacted], who was deported from California approximately a year ago. Information received claims that [redacted] may attempt to smuggle 4 males and 1 female (suspected suicide bomber) of Middle Eastern descsent into the United States."

The group has traveled through Guatemala, Belize, and is currently in Veracruz, Mexico, and is headed towards Sonora, Mexico. They plan to cross into the United States "in the next couple of days," through the All-American Canal in California, according to the alert, which notes that no specific time or location are given.

As Breitbart notes, "The report being authentic does not verify that a suicide bomber is actually headed toward the U.S.-Mexico Border, but rather that such intelligence was received from a credible source or sources."