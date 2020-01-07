Born Right: Chelsea Clinton Has Made $9M Sitting On Corporate Board

Chelsea Clinton has made $9 million in under nine years while serving on the board of an internet investment company, according to Barron's.

According to the report, Clinton receives an annual salary of $50,000 and $250 in restricted stock units from IAC/InterActiveCorp, which owns such brands as Vimeo, College Humor, OkCupid, Tinder, Angie's List and Home Advisor.

Clinton, who has been an IAC director since 2011, receives an annual $50,000 retainer and $250,000 in restricted IAC stock units, or RSUs. As of Dec. 31, she owned the equivalent of 35,242 IAC shares, consisting of 29,843 shares and 5,399 share units under a deferred-compensation plan, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Share units convert to stock when an IAC director leaves the board. The value of Clinton’s stake has surged along with the stock. Her IAC shares were valued at $8.95 million as of Friday’s close at $253.91. That is up from $7.2 million in June, and up from $6.6 million in October 2018. -Barron's

Notably, Chelsea joined the board of IAC the same year she joined NBC News as a $600,000 per year 'special correspondent' doing virtually nothing, before switching to a month-to-month contract three years later.

While Chelsea ostensibly wasn't hired to protect a Ukrainian oligarch from prosecution, it's clear that those who are 'born right' receive dividends in spades.