Boxer Mugged: 80-Year-Old Former Dem Senator Robbed In Oakland

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer (D) was mugged in Oakland on Monday, after an assailant pushed her, stole her cell phone, and jumped into a waiting car.

The 80-year-old Democrat's twitter account announced the news later in the day, adding that Boxer "is thankful that she was not seriously injured."

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

The mugging comes weeks after a NBC Bay Area news crew was held up by two armed men who demanded their equipment, only to leave without stealing any equipment after a good guy with a gun - the news crew's security guard - ordered the would-be robbers to leave.

Earlier in the month, Oaklald Police announced an investigation into two similar incidents which were caught on camera - one in which two women were jumped by two suspects wearing hoodies, and a similar incident in which two men in hoodies pull the same routine with an elderly man holding a cane while standing in front of the Chinese Independent Baptist Church, pistol whipping him.

More white supremacists, we're sure.