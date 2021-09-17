Brazen Muggers Ambush, Rob, & Shoot Customers Dining At Fancy NYC Restaurant

As if rising COVID cases and even faster rising rents aren't bad enough, two weeks ago, NYC and its beleaguered residents suffered the city's most violent week this year amid an eruption of shootings and homicides.

Now, it looks like Mayor de Blasio's anointed successor Eric Adams (himself a former cop) can't be installed soon enough. Because one of the most brazen and horrifying crimes since the daytime multiple homicide in Times Square back in May took place Wednesday night as one of a pair of assailants shot a 28-year-old man in the leg after confronting several guests dining outside an upscale Manhattan eatery.

The shooting happened just after 2200ET Wednesday outside Philippe Chow on East 60th Street. Two mask-wearing suspects emerged from a dark-colored SUV and descended on two men who were eating at different tables.

One suspect stole a 31-year-old man's Rolex Stainless Steel Submariner. The other victim resisted and struggled with the suspect, grabbing his gun, before the assailant shot him in the leg, then suddenly ran off.

The victim identified as Melchior Cooke, is a plumber with a four-year-old son. His mother said she wasn't surprised he fought back.

"I have nine kids...I would expect that from him, he's not going to let anyone do that...pull a gun out and rob him -- he's not going to let that happen...my kids aren't that type of kids," Cooke said. "We believe the patrons have no connection to another, the two perps come out, they go right to the tables that each individual was sitting at, we believe this is a robbery for high-end jewelry," said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

So far, no arrests have been made despite the relatively clear surveillance footage. Whether anybody will actually be held accountable remains to be seen, but the movement to defund the police certainly has made it less likely.