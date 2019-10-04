Trump Campaign Reportedly Targeted By Iranian-Linked Hackers 

A hacking group that is connected to the Iranian government tried to penetrate President Trump's re-election campaign, Microsoft said on Friday afternoon. The hacking group called Phosphorus was discovered by the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) when it attempted repeated breaches in August and September.

JUST IN: US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) "aware of the report from Microsoft about #Iran|ian actors targeting US accounts"



"We are working with them to assess and mitigate impacts"

MSTIC said, "targeted accounts are associated with a U.S. presidential campaign, current and former U.S. government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran."

According to Microsoft, at least four accounts that were "compromised" but none were associated with the U.S. presidential campaign or current and former U.S. government officials.

The attempted hack comes days after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his government wouldn't meddle with the U.S. 2020 presidential election. Reuters spoke with President Trump's campaign's Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh, who said, "We have no indication that any of our campaign infrastructures were targeted."

MSTIC called the attempted hack "not technically sophisticated," indicating that the cybercriminals spent a significant amount of time researching their targets.

Phosphorus hackers attempted to gain access to more than 241 accounts through password resets and or account recovery features.