"Bullsh*t", "Dammit", "F**k"- Biden Reportedly Swears Like A Sailor Behind Closed Doors

Apparently, the bitter internecine political dogfight over President Biden's "Build Back Better" economic agenda has transformed the septuagenarian president into a bit of a potty mouth.

In a story that - according to the Politico reporter who wrote it - was intended to be "light hearted", Politico reveals that Biden has been doing quite a lot of swearing during the negotiations. While he has often shown restraint in public (although there have been a few notable incidents where he almost lost his cool), behind closed doors the committed life-long Catholic gets pretty profane.

Members of his staff who spoke to Politico said the president's angry rants can be endearing - so long as you're not the one Biden's ranting about.

Behind closed doors, the former Catholic school boy is quite profane, according to several current and former aides.

"When he gets going he definitely gets going," said one White House official. In meetings with aides, Biden’s vulgarities include but are not limited too: “Fuck them,” “What the fuck are we doing?” “Why the fuck isn’t this happening?" "bullshit," "dammit," or just simply: "fuck," according to several current and former aides. When pushing aides for better answers, he will sometimes say, "don't bullshit a bullshitter." Some say they find Biden’s foul mouth endearing - a part of his everyman appeal that made him president. One former aide noted that’s true just as long as you’re not on the receiving end of it.

To be sure, one source added that when Biden curses around women "he always apologizes".

Humorously, Politico notes that Biden isn't the first Democratic president to use salty language in the Oval Office. Turns out, Lyndon B Johnson apparently had a penchant for profanity that would surface from time to time.

When it comes to Biden's vice president, Kamala Harris (you know, the woman who's really running the country), she has already confirmed during an interview that her favorite curse word is "'motherf**k-ah," [emphasis on the ahhhhh].

As we mentioned above, the Politico reporter who wrote the story insisted it was meant to be light-hearted.

But that didn't stop President Biden's loyal defenders in the press - including a certain NYT reporter - to rush to his defense.

At the end of the day, its no surprise that Biden's been swearing a lot lately. After all, he's had a lot to swear about.