Burger King's 'Woke' Viral Tweet Backfires Horrendously

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A tweet posted by Burger King which said “women belong in the kitchen” that was meant to be a woke virtue signal to mark International Women’s Day backfired horrendously.

The fast food giant followed up the tweet with a second that read:

“If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”

However, the fact that the explanatory text was not included in the first tweet just made it look to many as though Burger King was regurgitating a sexist trope.

[ZH: We note that both tweets have since been deleted]

Looks like they forgot to delete their Facebook post:

Perhaps forgetting that the woke mob displays ruthless intolerance to humor or nuance, the company faced an immediate backlash before ‘Burger Queen’ began trending, with Twitter users demanding a name change as an apology for causing offense.

your only way out of this is to change the name to Burger Queen — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) March 8, 2021

Others called for a boycott, including this woman whose tweet received over 22,000 likes.

I won’t be eating at your store again thanks — ChildishTalksHipHop🐻 (@childish_santan) March 8, 2021

“Burger King belongs in a trashcan,” said another verified liberal.

Burger King belongs in a trashcan. — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) March 8, 2021

Others pointed out the irony of women in the kitchen only being acceptable in 2021 if those women are wage slaves for giant transnational corporations, with traditional family gender roles frowned upon.

"If they want to, of course." No one on earth would be working in a Burger King kitchen if they didn't have to pay rent & bills, but Burger King is trying to make it sound like female empowerment lmao pic.twitter.com/56q58dVKIR — Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) March 8, 2021

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, I urgently need your financial support here.