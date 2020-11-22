In Huntington Beach, southern California, Protesters took to the streets Saturday night, minutes after California's new curfew went into effect, to speak out against Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest coronavirus curfew.

According to CBS Los Angeles, non-essential work and all social gatherings must stop at 2200 hours to 0500 hours. The demonstration billed as "Curfew Breakers" began at 2201 hours, precisely one minute after the new curfew went into effect on the beachside community. The curfew was also imposed on 41 of California's 58 counties to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Video on Twitter surfaced late Saturday - showing hundreds of demonstrators - many with American and Trump 2020 flags - lining the streets of Hunting Beach to denounce the new curfew.

Judging by videos on Twitter, the demonstration seemed more like a New Year's Eve-style celebration.

Huntington Beach,California is still supporting our President Donald Trump 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/umJOwEmX7e — Jolanta Jemiola-YOLA (@JJemiola) November 22, 2020

Despite the protest's modest size, RT News said it began "trending on Twitter, as both supporters and critics weighed in on the small act of civil disobedience."

Lee Greenwood's patriotic song, "God Bless the USA," could be heard playing in one video as patriotic flags were waved.

Still going strong here in Huntington Beach, CA protesting Newsom’s “curfew.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/raCzuQkqNY — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) November 22, 2020

Demonstrators also burned coronavirus masks as a crowd was heard chanting: "Burn that mask! Burn that mask!" Folks at the rally must have read the latest study from Denmark, outlining how masks do very little to stop COVID-19.

CBS Los Angeles said Orange County sheriffs and other Southern California law enforcement officials did not enforce the curfew.

The demonstration comes as the state - like many others across the US - has recorded a rapid surge of virus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

More protests, not just in California, but in other parts of the country, are expected in the weeks ahead as state and local governments enforce more draconian measures to mitigate the virus spread.

With anti-curfew/lockdown protesters out in the streets on both sides of the Atlantic as the pandemic ravages the Western world and could result in a double-dip recession - the socio-economic implosion, along with the public health crisis, is expected to continue through early 2021.