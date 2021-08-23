Bush Era NSA Head Says Its A "Good Idea" To Send Unvaxx'd Trump Supporters To Afghanistan

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Former head of the NSA and the CIA during the George W. Bush presidency, General Michael Hayden, declared that he thinks it would be a “good idea” to send unvaccinated supporters of President Trump to die in Afghanistan.

Hayden, who infamously declared that the Fourth Amendment “changed” on September 11, 2001, and went on to oversee mass surveillance of Americans at the NSA while the invasion of Afghanistan was implemented, made the comments on Twitter.

Hayden responded to a post stating “Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?”

Hayden also retweeted a picture labelling Trump ‘MAGA’ supporters as ‘Our Taliban’:

Hayden has previously compared Trump’s border policy to Nazi death camps:

Meanwhile, the current generals at the Pentagon admitted at the weekend via Press Secretary John Kirby that they are “not familiar” with US Embassy advice that American citizens should not travel to the Kabul airport at this time, despite it being widely reported in the media.

Kirby also admitted that the Pentagon doesn’t know how many Americans are trapped in the country.

