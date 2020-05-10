"A Cabal Of Liars" - Sara Carter Demands Top Obama Officials Need To Be Held Accountable

Via SaraACarter.com,

“This is a cabal of liars of the Obama administration senior officials,” said Sara Carter, a Fox News contributor and host of “The Sara Carter Show” on Fox News’s show “The Ingraham Angle” on Friday.

“And you have to ask yourself one question. They all stuck with the same exact propaganda, the same exact his information, that the Trump administration, that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, even though they had no evidence whatsoever, and they manufactured that evidence against the president.”

“And this is why all of them need to be investigated” explained Carter.

“What they did here is not only in effect of our national security, they basically told a lie across the globe and divided our nation for more than three years, and eventually someone is going to pay the price for this. And I think this is exactly why John Durham and Attorney General William Barr are conducting this investigation so thoroughly, because what they did was a crime against the American people.

"Why is it that Obama asks Comey and Yates, how should we treat Michael Flynn? Why does he ask that question to them in a private meeting in the Oval Office?” asked Raymond Arroyo, who hosted “The Ingraham Angle’ on Friday.

“I think that is pretty evident, because he along with Michael Flynn had a very divisive relationship,” responded Carter.

“When Michael Flynn challenged him on the narrative that he was spreading that Al Qaeda was on the run and that ISIS was just this jayvee team, Michael Flynn was not going to accept that. He also was not going to accept the fact that there were serious problems within the intelligence community, and he challenged President Obama on that. I think in the beginning it was a good relationship. I remember that, they had a good relationship, and then it broke apart.”

“A lot of people don’t remember, was that meeting that President Trump, very first meeting he had with President Obama at the White House,” continued Sara Carter.

“When President Obama put a seed in President Trump’s head, saying, I only have one person I want to warn you about, and that is Mike Flynn. And the reason they wanted Mike Flynn out was because he was the only one in the administration that really understood the intelligence community, and he was going to catch all of them and what they were doing, which was what they were trying to do was break the administration apart and remove President Trump.”