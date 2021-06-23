print-icon

"Cackling Kamala" Pressured Into Border Visit, Trump Gloats

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021 - 04:20 PM

President Trump took a victory lap on Wednesay, after a Politico report that Vice President Kamala Harris is finally heading to the US-Mexico border this week, after months of defensive snarking when asked about the issue.

"After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies..." said Trump in a Wednesday statement.

Kamala has come under mounting pressure for failing to visit the border - which President Joe Biden put her in charge of. To that end, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday introduced a GOP bill sponsored by 21 Republicans to censure Biden for a "failure" to faithfully execute US border and immigration laws.

In a Wednesday speech, Boebert said "President Biden passed the buck to Cackling Kamala...It’s not funny."

Exhibit A:

 

