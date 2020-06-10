California Deputy Shot At Paso Robles Police Station; Residents Told To Shelter In Place

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a suspect began shooting at the Paso Robles police station - after which police, the Sheriff's Office and CHP officers responded to the scene and traded fire with the suspect according to Sheriff's Office spokesman, Tony Cipolla.

The deputy - who is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, was shot as his partner was returning fire with the suspect, who fired at multiple vehicles and hit a CHP car before fleeing on foot.

Paso Robles police said on Twitter that the shooting was over by 4 a.m., and the SWAT team responded to the scene. The department said the SWAT team was conducting a “systematic search.” “Stay out of the area of downtown Paso Robles,” the department said. “We have had an active shooter incident in the city of Paso Robles this morning,” Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta said in a news release. “(The) Paso Robles Police Department and city officials are requesting the public to avoid downtown Paso Robles as law enforcement search for the suspect.“ -The Tribune

Residents in downtown Paso Robles were asked to shelter in place at approximately 5:30 a.m.

"If you live or work in the downtown area, you are asked to shelter in place. Investigation is ongoing," said Stornetta.