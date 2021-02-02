California Rep. Speier Says Republicans Should Be Called "Terrorists"

Authored by Annaliese Levy via SaraACarter.com,

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Democrats should start labeling Republicans as terrorists in a tweet posted on Monday.

“The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?,” she wrote on Twitter.

Speier’s tweet received strong support on social media, including from “One Tree Hill” actress Sophia Bush, who replied, “it’s been time.”

“The Republican Party has become a deranged group of political fanatics,” a Twitter user said in response to Speier.

“They’ve descended away from the principles of the constitution and into political fanaticism. Their deranged fanaticism is dangerous and it is making the domestic terrorist threat grow in our country.”

Another user replied, “Trump Talibanners?”

Speier’s office didn’t immediately respond to this reporter’s request for comment. The story will be updated if and when a statement is received.