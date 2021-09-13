California Republicans Shocked To Discover They've 'Already Voted' In Recall Election

Residents of San Fernando Valley, California were shocked after showing up to vote in the state's gubernatorial recall election, only to be told by polling station workers that they had already voted.

88-year-old Estelle Bender, a Republican, said she wasn't the only person who was told incorrectly that they had already voted.

"The man next to me was arguing the same thing," said Bender, who was given a provisional ballot that she filled out and then "left really angry."

"I’d still like to know how I voted," Bender told KTLA.

In response to the reports, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder said "The voters who experienced this issue were offered and provided a provisional ballot - the failsafe option to ensure no one is turned away from voting. Provisional ballots are regular ballots and once the eligibility of the voter is verified, they are processed and counted."

This is just the latest in a string of odd happening surrounding the California recall election between Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and top Republican contender, Larry Elder. As Twitter user @libsoftiktok notes:

I’m the only registered voter at my house, that I own. I received 3 mail-in ballots, only one had my name on it. — Levi Anthony (@levi_anth0ny) September 13, 2021

We moved from Ca exactly a year ago today and the 3 of us all received are recall ballots WITH our new address in NH👍🏿 💙🖤💙 — Ginger Ninja (@HappyCamperKat) September 13, 2021

Let's not forget about the California ballots with holes in the envelope - revealing one's vote from the outside.

