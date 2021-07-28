California Restaurant Requires "Proof Of Being UNvaccinated" For Service

A restaurant in Huntington Beach, California is requiring that patrons show proof they're unvaccinated before they can receive service.

"PROOF OF BEING UN VACCINATED REQUIRED," reads a sign taped to the window at Basilico's Pasta e Vino, according to NBC LA.

"Our American way of life is under attack," wrote owner Tony Roman in a statement to NBCLA. "And I feel blessed to be on the front lines of this battle in defense of Liberty and Freedom, willing to put everything at risk for it, pledging our business as a 'Constitutional Battleground' since day one of the lockdowns on March 19th, 2020."

"We have never complied with any restrictions since, and when the tiny tyrants go on the attack with new mandates, we fire back launching new missiles of defiance. And with the new and aggressive push for mandatory vax policies, we couldn't resist, so we are sending a message of our own. Hopefully most are smart enough to read between the lines. Otherwise we will just sit back and have fun watching their heads explode over it."

It's unknown how Roman verifies a customer is indeed unvaccinated, however he declared it a 'mask-free zone' and remained open in March 2020 when other restaurants were on lockdown.

The report comes amid a Tuesday admission by the Biden administration that vaccinated people can still contract and transmit COVID - while the Daily Mail reported last week that one fully-vaccinated Australian man infected at least 60 people in a single weekend.