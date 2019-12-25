The Campus Social Justice Warrior's Guide To Celebrating Christmas

Authored by Daniel Payne via The College Fix,

Ahh, it’s that time again: reportedly the most wonderful time of the year. You’re back home, no longer in your drafty dorm room eating lukewarm ramen out of a microwaved Tupperware bowl. You’re with your family. You’re surrounded by sleigh bells, carolers, a warm and glowing Christmas tree, gifts on Christmas day.

Well, forget about all that. That’s all a bunch of cultural hegemony and male patrio-fascism. Christmas is not a good thing. Christmas is not Woke. It must be cancelled and forever banished to the dust-bin of history, along with other hegemonic colonial hatefests such as Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day.

To that end, here are several things you can do to help end the evil reign of Christmas while you’re living at your parents’ house for a month: