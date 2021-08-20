Canadian PM Spoke With Hillary Clinton About Afghanistan Because Biden And Harris Were AWOL

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed earlier this week that after the Taliban took Kabul, he spoke not with Joe Biden or even Kamala Harris, but with Hillary Clinton instead.

Trudeau said “I also spoke last night with former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who shares our concern for Afghan women and girls.”

He continued, “She welcomed our efforts and urged Canada to continue our work. Governments, international organizations, and civil society must continue to work together to support women and girls in Afghanistan. The Afghan people need the world to stand with them. And that is what Canada will continue to do.”

Yesterday, the White House said that Joe Biden has not taken any calls with world leaders in regards to Afghanistan.



Justin Trudeau stated that he spoke with Hillary Clinton yesterday about Afghanistan.



What is going on? Why is the US President not taking calls but Hillary is?

Hillary Clinton is not a member of the Biden Administration, and does not even hold a position within the US government.

Yet, chillingly, as a major world event unfolded it was her that America’s allies reached out to in the total absence of leadership.

Where Kamala Harris has gone is anyone’s guess at this point.

Biden was hiding at Camp David, and as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed, he did not take any calls from world leaders until later in the week.

Biden actually IGNORED calls from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

Two remarkable lines in today’s papers from @Steven_Swinford @benrileysmith



— UK military left in the dark by the US about timings and pace of their withdrawal… UK official confirms this is the case

— Biden ignored Boris Johnson's attempts to speak on the phone for 36+ hours

Dereliction of duty is grounds for impeachment.

But I guess whatever, THAT WAS FOUR, FIVE DAYS AGO.

