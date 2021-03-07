Outrage Mob Goes After Cartoon Skunk Pepe Le Pew For "Normalizing Rape Culture" 

The woke cancel culture mob continues trucking along with their crusade against free speech, targeting popular Dr. Seuss books last week as they said some of these beloved children's books contain racist imagery. As the mob continues to look for stuff to burn figuratively, cartoon characters like Pepé Le Pew, a character from the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of cartoons from the 1940s, is the next target.

New York Times liberal columnist Charles Blow recently argued in an op-ed and in a series of tweets how Pepé Le Pew "normalized rape culture." He tweeted Saturday a scene from the cartoon: "Let's see, he grabs/kisses a girl/stranger repeatedly, without consent and against her will. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won't release her. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping."

RW blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture. Let’s see.

1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will.

2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won’t release her

3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping. pic.twitter.com/CbLCldLwvR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 6, 2021

In a separate tweet, Blow continued: "This helped teach boys that "no" didn't really mean no, that it was a part of "the game," the starting line of a power struggle. It taught overcoming a woman's strenuous, even physical objections was normal, adorable, funny. They didn't even give the woman the ability to SPEAK."

The Media Research Center, a top media watchdog, responded to Blow's op-ed following the recent cancel mob's assault on Dr. Seuss, who said:

"Congrats to anyone who had "liberals try to cancel Looney Tunes" on their 2021 bingo card."

In his op-ed, Blow said, "racism must be exorcised from culture, including, or maybe especially, from children's culture. Teaching a child to hate or be ashamed of themselves is a sin against their innocence and weight against their possibilities." He wrote that he "cheered" when he heard the news six of Dr. Seuss' books were discontinued by its publisher because of "racist and insensitive imagery."

Some social media users were not thrilled with Bow's op-ed and tweets:

One Twitter user said: 1. "It's...a...f**king...cartoon. 2. It was made in the 1950s, when this society's values and mores were a wee bit different. 3. Pepe always gets clowned by the cat in the end...every time. 4. It's a fucking cartoon. 5. For those of you unclear on the point, see #1 and #4 above." "I've never gotten relationship advice from a cartoon. Not now, and for damned sure, not when I was six. Jesus H. Christ," someone said. "Wait until people realize that Frosty The Snowman is naked and smokes a pipe in front of children. This never ends. Cancel culture is internet cancer," another user said. ... and there's this. 5. He doesn't even know WTF he's talking about. They've been multiple times in which Penolope the cat Loves Him. But He smelled Like what he was. A skunk. pic.twitter.com/hXI0KShYsQ — ScarletEmber (@Nightdragonx1) March 6, 2021

This Twitter user makes an interesting point:

"Yeah, this was on TV. it was normal to show it to children in an 'evolving society' it's easy (for most of us) to see how messed up and wrong a cartoon from 80 years ago feels today, but few of us will imagine how what we are doing TODAY may look like 80 years from now."

Perhaps, what the future will show is today's mob-canceling crowd as "the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn," said Rowan Atkinson, famous for portraying the characters Mr. Bean and Blackadder.

The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, calls the left's attempt to cancel culture a "poison."

So every week, the left will cancel a book, cartoon, or anything that displeases them?

How about for a change, the left does something constructive - such as - cancel violent video games. Today's youth are playing games such as "Grand Theft Auto" and or "Call of Duty" - teaching them murder and destruction is okay. While on the streets of America, millennial anarchists, for almost a year, have been destroying tens of millions of dollars in property through destructive riots.

Focus on today not what happened decades ago...