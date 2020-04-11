"Can't We Have A Pandemic Without Everyone Getting Offended?" - Maher Slams Libs Triggered By "Chinese Virus" Label

HBO host Bill Maher slammed liberals who are triggered by the phrase "Chinse Virus" in his monologue during Friday night's "Real Time."

"'What if people hear Chinese virus and blame China?'"The answer is we should blame China. We can’t afford the luxury anymore of non-judginess towards a country with habits that kill millions of people," Maher said, adding that there were bigger "tainted fish to fry," and joking that if the sun exploded, many of the left would whine about the first person who called it a dwarf star.

"Scientists, who are generally pretty liberal, have been naming diseases after the places they came from for a very long time," Maher added. "Zika is from the Zika Forest, Ebola from the Ebola River, hantavirus the Hantan River ... There’s the West Nile virus and Guinea worm and Rocky Mountain spotted fever and, of course, the Spanish flu."

"Jesus f–king Christ can’t we even have a pandemic without getting offended. When they name Lyme Disease after a town in Connecticut the locals didn’t get all ticked off," Maher continued.

Maher also responded to a tweet by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for calling COVID-19 "the Wuhan Virus."

Dear @DrPaulGosar: I will pray for you, your staff & the person hospitalized.



Also, calling #COVIDー19 the Wuhan Virus is an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread in the US. The virus is not constrained by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan Virus. https://t.co/of91p65mIO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 9, 2020

"No, that would be way stupider because it didn’t come from Milan," said Maher.

Let's not forget that the MSM frequently called the new coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" and "Wuhan Virus" until President Trump began using it.