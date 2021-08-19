Capitol Hill Evacuated Amid "Active Bomb Threat" Near Library Of Congress

Update (1105ET): NYT reports that police expanded their evacuation to nearby restaurants while also clearing pedestrians from the streets.

Capitol Police were not just pushing people to evacuate south, but clearing customers at the nearby restaurants and moving people out of the streets as well. https://t.co/roeQDzhyT8 — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) August 19, 2021

A growing number of lawmakers are tweeting their 'thoughts and prayers' to the Capitol Police, FBI and others.

My staff and our building near the vehicle have been safely evacuated but please keep the Capitol Police, FBI, and MPD in your prayers as they address this serious threat. https://t.co/TA6e7kOI7g — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) August 19, 2021

* * *

Capitol Hill was evacuated Thursday morning after Capitol Police reported an "active bomb threat" near the Library of Congress.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Capitol Police were seen scrambling to the area surrounding the Library of Congress after a suspected explosive device was found in the back of a pickup truck. Just minutes ago, the Capitol Police confirmed.

Agents have been sent to engage with a man in a truck reportedly making threats.

More: US Capitol Police are calling this an “active bomb threat investigation” https://t.co/QCT54fXfUE — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 19, 2021

Big police activity on Capitol Hill https://t.co/c8jL96Zee3 pic.twitter.com/0mliUNiOCr — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 19, 2021

Here's a rundown of the buildings that have been evacuated so far.

UPDATE: US Capitol Police responding to Suspicious Vehicle near Library of Congress in Washington, DC



• Jefferson Building evacuated

• Madison Building sheltering in place

• Possible explosive device in pickup truck (AP)

• Public told to Avoid the area



Developing… — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 19, 2021

News of the potential explosive marks the first major security incident at the Capitol since Jan. 5 (the day before the "storming" of the Capitol by a "pro-Trump" mob) when pipe bombs were discovered at the headquarters of the DNC and the RNC.

This is a developing story...