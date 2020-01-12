Carter Page Says FBI's SpyGate Is "Just The Tip Of The Iceberg", Hints At Future Legal Action

Authored by Sara Carter via SaraACarter.com,

Was President Donald Trump’s short term campaign foreign policy volunteer Carter Page set up by an FBI informant or the informant’s handler at the FBI?

On the The Sara Carter Show, Page discussed the recent revelations in Department of Justice’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report and his interview in The Federalist where questions surfaced regarding his first meeting with Stefan Halper, one of the FBI’s spies in the Trump campaign.

Questions Linger

Questions still loom regarding Halper’s and his FBI handler. It appears that Horowitz’s report raises more answers than questions, said Page, who was not given the opportunity to review the report or discuss his circumstances with Horowitz. Page, who was an officer in the Navy and graduate from Annapolis Naval Academy, assisted intelligence and law enforcement, said all he ever wanted to was “to help his country.”

Unfortunately, Page became the target of some of very corrupted officials within the agencies he had assisted in the past. They did this to target President Donald Trump.

Based on information Page revealed to both The Federalist and The Sara Carter Show it appears that either Halper, or his FBI handler, didn’t tell the truth to Horowitz’s investigators about the circumstances surrounding Halper’s first meeting with Page.

Page told this reporter that the origination of his meeting with Halper must be investigated by Attorney General William Barr’s appointed prosecutor John Durham. Page would not tell this reporter whether or not he’s already been interviewed by Durham but said he has always stressed that he would “cooperate fully” with any investigation.

“The FBI and CIA definitely made some very serious very egregious mistakes, but, you know one of the primary drivers of this was the Democratic National Committee and their operatives,” said Page, referring to the DCN and Hillary Clinton campaign financing the debunked dossier through the private research firm Fusion GPS.

Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the now debunked dossier, which was the main source for leaking false information on Trump and Page to the media. The dossier’s information came from former Russian spies tied to Steele and suggested that Page was an asset of the Russian government, which was patently false.

“I’ve been very cautious,” said Page, regarding his concern over Halper’s contact with him. “I’ve been very meticulous, as you have been meticulous, Sara in your reporting. I wanna know for sure. I don’t point fingers at people until there is really some very solid evidence and it’s been firmly established that these things have actually happened.”

“Tip of the Iceberg”

Page, who has received numerous death threats since stories began leaking about him in 2016, told this reporter what the public knows is only “the tip of the iceberg.”

Page said he is “encouraged and appreciative that last month Inspector General Horowitz and his team started uncovering this, but there’s so much more and, to me, these life or death situations that the DNC disinformation campaign created for myself and so many other Trump supporters and volunteers on the Trump team that is a huge issue and I think some of the important revelations you’ve talked about and just mentioned are really the tip of the iceberg.”

Moreover, Horowitz discovered in the course of his investigation that FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith altered and omitted extensive information on Page when he submitted the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to the secret court in order to spy on Page. The information Clinesmith omitted was that Page had been cleared by the CIA and that he had been assisting the CIA with information on Russians.

“You know, again, I had worked and supported the CIA and FBI for many years and so you know I had a long series of meetings about ten plus hours in March of 2017, just a couple months after the election,” said Page, regarding his meetings with Clinesmith in 2017.

Clinesmith, along with other FBI agents, were well aware at the time that Page was being defamed by the media and that the disinformation being spread through main stream outlets was false.

Interview with The Federalist

During his interview with The Federalist, which listed out the FBI’s 17 significant inaccuracies or omissions in the secret federal surveillance applications, noted that the agents interviewed by the Inspector General reiterated that they launched the July, 31, 2016 Crossfire Hurricane probe and used Halper because of pure coincidences.

What? Really, they expect the public to buy this unbelievable explanation, he stated with regard to the knew information that was inaccurate in the IG report.

Let me explain, Halper’s handler told the IG that it was “serendipitous” that Halper, referred to in the IG report as Source 2, “had contacts with with three of their four subjects, including Carter Page.”

The FBI agents told Horowitz’s team that “couldn’t believe [their] luck.” Halper’s handler said it was during that time that he learned that his source, Halper, also knew Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort. The FBI source also asked Halper to target George Papadopolous and Sam Clovis, a senior campaign aide at the time.

“I hope we start getting some honest answers sometime soon,” he told me during the podcast. “We’ve got some honest answers in the Inspector General report, but it’s very incomplete and there are many inaccuracies in there.”

As for Page’s future and the next steps in his ongoing lawsuits to seek justice against some of the most powerful bureaucracies in the country: